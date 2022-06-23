Q1 2022 LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 23, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Rene Vanguestaine for opening remarks and introductions. Please go ahead, sir.
Rene Vanguestaine - Christensen & Associates - Chairman & CEO
Thank you, Sarah. Hello, everyone, and welcome to LightInTheBox First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. The company's earnings results were released earlier today and are available on the company's IR website as well as through PR Newswire.
On the call from LightInTheBox are Mr. Jian He, CEO; Ms. Yuanjun Ye, Chief Financial Officer; and Ms. Wenyu Liu, Chief Growth Officer. Mr. He will give an overview of the company's strategy and recent developments, followed by Ms. Ye, who will go over the financial results. They will all be available for the Q&A session that will follow. Before we proceed, I would like to remind you of our safe harbor statement.
Please note that the
Jun 23, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
