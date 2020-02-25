Q4 2019 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Paul Taaffe - Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. - IR Executive



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Today, I'm joined by Nancy Taylor, Chairperson of the Board of Directors; Charles Tyson, our Interim President and Chief Customer Experience Officer; and Nancy Walsh, our Chief Financial Officer.



