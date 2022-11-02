Nov 02, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to today's LL Flooring Third Quarter 2022 Results Call. My name is Elliot, and I will be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand over to our host today, Julie MacMedan, Vice President of Investor Relations. The floor is yours. Please go ahead.
Julie MacMedan - LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Today, I'm joined by Charles Tyson, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Nancy Walsh, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
As we begin, let me reference the safe harbor Provisions of the U.S. securities laws for forward-looking statements. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future operating and financial performance of LL Flooring. Although LL Flooring believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or
Q3 2022 LL Flooring Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 02, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...