Q2 2023 LL Flooring Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the LL Flooring Second Quarter Earnings Conference call. My name is Bruno, and I'll be I'll be operating your call today. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to your host, Bruce Williams from ICR. Please go ahead.



Bruce Williams -



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Today, I'm joined by Charles Tyson, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Bob Madore, Chief Financial Officer; and Andrew Wadhams, Senior Vice President, Retail and Commercial Sales.



As we begin, let me reference the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. securities laws for forward-looking statements. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future operating and financial performance of LL Flooring.



Although LL Flooring believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations of any of its forward-looking statements will prove to