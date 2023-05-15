Q1 2023 Terran Orbital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Jonathan Siegmann - Terran Orbital Corporation - SVP of Corporate Development



Thank you, Elliot. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining Terran Orbital's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. With me this morning are Marc Bell, Co-Founder and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Terran Orbital Corporation; and Gary Hobart, Chief Financial Officer of Terran Orbital Corporation. Marc will provide a business update and highlights of the past quarter, and then Gary will review the quarterly results. Terran Orbital's Executive Team will then be available to answer your questions.



During today's call, we may make certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions, and as a result, are subject to risks