Nov 09, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Lemonade, Inc. Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Yael Wissner-Levy. Please go ahead.
Yael Wissner-Levy - Lemonade, Inc. - Head of Content and Communications
Good morning, and welcome to Lemonade's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. My name is Yael Wissner-Levy, and I am the VP of Communications at Lemonade. Joining me today to discuss our results are Daniel Schreiber, Co-CEO and Co-Founder; Shai Wininger, Co-CEO and Co-Founder; and Tim Bixby, Chief Financial Officer. A letter to shareholders covering the company's third quarter 2021 financial results is available on our Investor Relations website, investor.lemonade.com.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that management's remarks on this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by
Q3 2021 Lemonade Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 09, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...