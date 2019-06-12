Jun 12, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome to the stage, Chris Giovanni.



Christopher Giovanni - Lincoln National Corporation - Senior VP of IR & Corporate Treasurer



Thank you all, and good morning. If I could ask everyone to silence their phones, we'd greatly appreciate it.



So I am Chris Giovanni, Corporate Treasurer, Head of Investor Relations for Lincoln Financial. And on behalf of all of us, welcome to our 2019 Conference for Investors, Analysts and Bankers. Let me start by thanking those in the room and others that have joined us on the webcast for your participation today. We appreciate you taking the time to learn more about the company and the strategies we have in place to create long-term value for our shareholders.



For a quick look at the agenda, which you can find in the front of your booklets, Dennis Glass will lead things off. We will then move to presentations on the business with Will Fuller, Dick Mucci and Randy Freitag. And then after Q&A and a short break, Jamie Ohl; Will Fuller, Ellen Cooper will then