Feb 12, 2020 / 06:10PM GMT

Jay Adam Cohen - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Research Analyst



Moving along. It's my pleasure to welcome Dennis Glass, President and CEO of Lincoln National. The first analyst meeting I attended, after taking over the Life Insurance Group, was a Lincoln event at Lincoln Field in Philadelphia. So we got to see the Eagles' locker room, we walk out on to the field and I really thought covering Life Insurance is going to be a lot of fun after that. I thought I hit the payday. That was the day I peaked. I peeked early on Lincoln Field.



Dennis has been CEO since 2007. Prior to his role at Lincoln, Dennis was President and CEO of Jefferson Pilot, which merged with Lincoln in '06.



Under Dennis' leadership, Lincoln has delivered stable, double-digit ROEs for the last 5 years, with a significant amount of capital returned to shareholders. So the track record is clearly there.



Let me start with kind of a big picture and really open it up to you to see if you want to make some opening remarks, maybe reflect on 2019, look into '20, just in general, we'll start from there.



