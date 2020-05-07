May 07, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and thank you for joining Lincoln Financial Group's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
Now I'd like to turn the conference over to the Corporate Treasurer, Chris Giovanni. Please go ahead, sir.
Christopher Anthony Giovanni - Lincoln National Corporation - Senior VP of IR & Corporate Treasurer
Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to Lincoln Financial's first quarter earnings call. Before we begin, I have an important reminder.
Any comments made during the call regarding future expectations, trends and market conditions, including comments about sales, deposits, expenses, income from operations, share repurchases and liquidity and capital resources are forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These risks and uncertainties are described in the cautionary statement disclosures in our earnings
Q1 2020 Lincoln National Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 07, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...