Lincoln National Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 11, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Lincoln National Corporation 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I would now like to turn the call over to Dr. William Cunningham, Chairman of Lincoln National Corporation. Dr. Cunningham, the floor is yours.



William H. Cunningham - Lincoln National Corporation - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, and welcome to the Lincoln National Corporation 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I am Bill Cunningham, the Chairman of the Board of Lincoln National Corporation, and I will be chairing today's meeting.



In light of the ongoing public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our employees, shareholders and other meeting participants, we are holding this meeting virtually via audio webcast. All of us here at Lincoln hope that you are staying safe and healthy during this challenging time.



The agenda for today's meeting is available on the virtual meeting portal as are the meeting rules and procedures. If you have not read the rules of conduct, please take a