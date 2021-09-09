Sep 09, 2021 / 01:10PM GMT

Ryan Joel Krueger - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD of Equity Research



Good morning, everyone. I'm Ryan Krueger and the life insurance analyst at KBW. With me is Randy Freitag from Lincoln, who is the CFO and Head of the Individual Life business. Thanks, Randy, for joining us this morning and supporting the conference again this year.



Just take kick it off last week, Lincoln announced that Ellen Cooper will succeed Dennis Glass as CEO next year. Can you discuss what that means for Lincoln as well as you personally?



Randal Jay Freitag - Lincoln National Corporation - Executive VP, CFO & Head of Individual Life



I think it's great for Lincoln, and I'll dig into it a little bit. For me, personally, I've read some of the reports with a little bit of fascination. I mean, Ryan, I have like the greatest job in the world, and I'll dig into a little bit what I made you that. So for me personally, I've had the greatest job in the world, and I'm going to continue to have to greatest job in the world. So I continue to be the same