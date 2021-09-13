Sep 13, 2021 / 07:30PM GMT

Tracy Dolin-Benguigui - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Equity Research Analyst



Good afternoon. I'm Tracy Benguigui, Insurance Analyst at Barclays, and I'm pleased to host our fireside session with Dennis Glass, President and CEO of Lincoln.



I would like to actually begin congratulating Dennis on his upcoming retirement, and after a long, illustrious career, clearly demonstrating prominent industry leadership. And I guess, as you think of advice to tell your successor when you pass the baton, what would you tell your earlier self that you wish you would have known?



Dennis Robert Glass - Lincoln National Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Tracy, thank you for having Lincoln and me, and thank you for congratulations and the nice, kind words. Well, I think it's pretty easy. I believe that companies are successful because they create a culture and an environment that attracts people. And once you attract people, if you provide great development opportunities,