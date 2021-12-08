Dec 08, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Alexander Scott - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst



All right. So we'll go ahead and get the session started. Thank you, everybody, for joining us, both in person here in the room and also virtually. So the -- towards the end of the session, I will stop a little short of the time just to allow if there are any questions from the audience whether in person here or virtually, I do have a feed. So if there's any questions, keep that in mind. Dennis, thank you for being here. I have Dennis Glass, President and CEO of Lincoln. So it's always a pleasure to have you, but thanks again for being here.



Dennis Robert Glass - Lincoln National Corporation - President, CEO & Director



And thank you for inviting us. It's a great conference, and we are glad to participate.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity AnalystSo I thought we'd start with a higher level question about some of the growth initiatives. And maybe you discuss some of the