Magna International Inc Investor Update Transcript

Sep 07, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Kelei Shen -



Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri - Magna International Inc. - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I'm excited to get things started. Sharing our progress our ability to capitalize on opportunities and how we are building long-term value for our shareholders. Before I get into some of those details, I think it's important to reiterate what drives us. It is our vision, advancing mobility for everyone and everything responsibly. It's a common purpose shared by all of our employees. It also drives our passion to deliver results and long-term value for our shareholders.



Magna is a strong company, growing in many of our product areas, and well positioned for the car of the future. Take for instance, as addressable markets and electrification and active safety experience rapid growth, we are matching pace by delivering on the EV needs of our customers in key regions and growing our scale in active safety, placing Magna among the leaders in this area. Additionally, with a renewed focus on operational excellence.