Q3 2023 Magna International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Q3 2022 results. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, Friday, November 3, 2023.



I would now like to turn the conference over now to Louis Tonelli, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go right ahead.



Louis Tonelli - Magna International Inc. - VP of IR



Thanks, Tommy. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our conference call covering our third quarter of 2023. Joining me today are Swamy Kotagiri and Pat McCann. Yesterday, our Board of Directors met and approved our financial results for the third quarter of 2023 as well as our updated '23 outlook. We issued a press release this morning outlining our results. You'll find the press release, today's conference call webcast, the slide presentations go along with the call and our updated quarterly financial review all in the Investor Relations section of our website at magna.com.



Before we get started, just as a reminder, the discussion today may contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the