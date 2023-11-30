Nov 30, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Dan Meir Levy - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Thank you, everyone, for joining day 2 of the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference. I'm Dan Levy, I lead U.S. autos research coverage at Barclays. Very glad you can join us today. We have a really packed schedule, great set of speakers and a number of industry participants as well. So folks, please pack the room, come to the event and stay for the cocktail party at the end. So we're glad to kick off with Magna International, third largest global auto part supplier.



Louis Tonelli - Magna International Inc. - VP of IR



Third or fourth.



Patrick W. D. McCann - Magna International Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Third or fourth.



Dan Meir Levy - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Third or fourth, okay, across a number of business lines. We have with us Pat McCann, the company's EVP and CFO; Louis Tonelli, who heads IR efforts. So we're going to go through a series of questions,