Q4 2023 Magna International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Magna International Q4 and Year-end 2023 results and 2024 Outlook Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, Friday, February 9, 2024.



I would now like to turn the call over to Louis Tonelli, Vice President, Investor Relations.



Louis Tonelli - Magna International Inc. - VP of IR



Thanks. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our conference call covering our 2023 results and our 2024 outlook. Joining me today are Swamy Kotagiri and Pat McCann. Yesterday, our Board of Directors met and approved our financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 as well as our 2024 financial outlook.



We issued a press release this morning outlining both of these. You'll find the press release, today's conference call webcast, the slide presentation to go along with the call and our updated quarterly financial review, all in the Investor Relations section of our website at magna.com.



Before we get started, just as a reminder, the discussion today may contain forward-looking