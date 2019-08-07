Q2 2019 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Magnolia Oil & Gas conference call and webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Brian Corales. Please go ahead.
Brian Michael Corales - Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation - VP of IR
Thank you, Chantal, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Magnolia Oil & Gas' Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Participating on the call today are Steve Chazen, Magnolia's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Stavros, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
As a reminder, today's conference call contains certain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Additional information on the risk factors that could cause results to differ is available in the company's annual report on Form 10
Aug 07, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
