Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 04, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Magnolia Oil & Gas Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would now like to turn the conference over to Steve Chazen. Please go ahead.



Stephen I. Chazen - Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation - President, Chairman & CEO



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'd like to welcome you to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation. I'm Steve Chazen, Chairman of Magnolia's Board of Directors and is President and Chief Executive Officer. I will be presiding over this meeting. On behalf of the Board of Directors, the management and employees of Magnolia, I'd like to thank you for joining us this morning. To our stockholders, thank you for your ownership of Magnolia Oil & Gas.



While we initially planned to hold a meeting -- hold an in-person meeting, that was not possible this year due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although we cannot be together in the same room, the virtual meeting format allows us to be more inclusive and reach a greater number of