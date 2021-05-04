Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 04, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would now like to turn the conference over the first speaker, President and CEO, Steve Chazen.



Stephen I. Chazen - Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation - President, Chairman & CEO



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'd like to welcome you to 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation. I'm Steve Chazen, Chairman, President and CEO of Magnolia, and I will be presiding over this meeting. On behalf of the Board of Directors and employees of Magnolia, I thank you for joining us this morning and to our stockholders, thank you for your ownership in Magnolia Oil & Gas.



This 2021 annual meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only. Although we cannot be together in the same room, the virtual meeting format allows us to be more inclusive and reach a greater number of our stockholders regardless of where you may be this morning.



First, let me introduce the nominees for election to our Board of