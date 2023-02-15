Q4 2022 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Jim Johnson -



Thank you, Gary. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Magnolia Oil & Gas' fourth quarter earnings conference call. Participating on the call today are Chris Stavros, Magnolia's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Corales, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder, today's conference call contains certain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements.



Additional information on risk factors that could cause results to differ is available in the company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC.