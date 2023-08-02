Q2 2023 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone. And thank you for participating in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Marliese, and I will be your moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the conference over to Magnolia's management for their prepared remarks, which will be followed by a brief question-and-answer session. Please go ahead.



Tom Fitter -



Thank you, Marliese, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Magnolia Oil & Gas Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Participating on the call today are Chris Stavros, Magnolia's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Corales, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder, today's conference call contains certain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements.



Additional information on risk factors that could