Q1 2020 M/I Homes Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 08:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to M/I Homes' first quarter earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your host, Mr. Phil Creek. Sir, the floor is yours.



Phillip G. Creek - M/I Homes - Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Director



Thank you and thanks for joining us today. Joining me on the call from various locations today are Bob Schottenstein, our CEO and President; Tom Mason, EVP; Derek Klutch, President of our Mortgage Company; Ann Marie Hunker, VP Corporate Controller; and Kevin Hake, Senior VP.



First, to address Regulation Fair Disclosure, we encourage you to ask any questions regarding issues that you consider material during this call, because we are prohibited from discussing significant nonpublic items with you directly. And as to forward-looking statements, I want to remind everyone that the cautionary language about forward