Q4 2020 M/I Homes Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

I would now like to turn the conference over to Phil Creek. Please go ahead.



Phillip G. Creek - M/I Homes - Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Director



Thanks for joining us today. On the call is Bob Schottenstein, our CEO and President; Tom Mason, EVP; Derek Klutch, President of our Mortgage Company; Ann Marie Hunker, VP, Corporate Controller; and Kevin Hake, Senior VP.



And as to forward-looking statements, I want to remind everyone that the cautionary language about forward-looking statements contained in today's press release also applies to any comments made during this call, including comments related to COVID-19. Also, be advised