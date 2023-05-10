M/I Homes Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Robert H. Schottenstein - M/I Homes - Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you. Good morning. Welcome to the 2023 Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of M/I Homes. My name is Bob Schottenstein, and I'm the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. We are [holding] this year's annual meeting in a virtual-only format.



I would now like to take a moment to introduce the other Board members of the company who are present electronically or in person for today's meeting: Bill Creek, who's also an Executive Vice President and our Chief Financial Officer; Friedl BÃ¶hm; Bill Carter; Michael Glimcher; Liza Ingram; Nancy Kramer; Bruce Soll; Norman Traeger; and Kumi Walker.



Before we make our presentation about our 2022 fiscal year, we're going to take care of the formal part of this annual meeting.