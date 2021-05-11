M/I Homes Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 11, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of M/I Homes. (Operator Instructions)
It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Robert H. Schottenstein, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of M/I Homes. The floor is yours.
Robert H. Schottenstein - M/I Homes - Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO
Thank you very much. Good morning, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of M/I Homes. As you heard, my name is Bob Schottenstein, and I'm the President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.
As we previously disclosed, due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our shareholders, stakeholders, employees and community, we are holding this year's annual meeting in a virtual-only format. We appreciate all of you joining us today.
First, I would like to take on to introduce the other Directors of the company, who are present electronically for today's meeting. Phil Creek, who is also an Executive
