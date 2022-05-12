M/I Homes Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of M/I Homes. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Robert H. Schottenstein, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of M/I Homes. The floor is yours.



Robert H. Schottenstein - M/I Homes - Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the 2022 Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of M/I Homes. My name is Bob Schottenstein, and I am the President, CEO and Chairman of the Board.



As we previously disclosed, due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our shareholders, stakeholders, employees and community, we are continuing to still hold our annual meeting in a primarily virtually only format. We do, however, appreciate you joining us today and hope that you are all healthy and safe.



I would now like to take a moment to introduce the other directors of our company. Bill Creek, who is also an Executive Vice President and our