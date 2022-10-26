Q3 2022 M/I Homes Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 08:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to today's M/I Homes, Inc. Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. My name is Bailey, and I will be your moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Phil Creek. So please go ahead, when you're ready.



Phillip G. Creek - M/I Homes - Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Director



Thank you. Joining me on the call today is Bob Schottenstein, our CEO and President; Susan Krohne, our SVP and Chief Legal Officer; Derek Klutch, President of our mortgage company; Ann Marie Hunker, VP and Controller; Mark Kirkendall, VP, Treasurer.



First, to address Regulation for disclosure, we encourage you to ask any questions regarding issues that you consider material during this call because we are prohibited from discussing significant nonpublic items with you directly. And as to forward-looking statements, I want to remind everyone that the cautionary language about forward-looking statements contained in today's press release also applies to any comments made during