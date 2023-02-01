Q4 2022 M/I Homes Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Thank you, and thanks for joining us today on the call. In Columbus is Bob Schottenstein, our CEO and President; Susan Krohne, our SVP and Chief Legal Officer; Derek Klutch, President of our mortgage company; Ann Marie Hunker, VP, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller; and Mark Kirkendall, VP and Treasurer.



First, to address Regulation Fair Disclosure, we encourage you to ask any questions regarding issues that you consider material during this call because we are prohibited from discussing significant nonpublic items with you directly. And as to forward-looking statements, I want to remind everyone that the cautionary language about