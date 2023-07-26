Q2 2023 M/I Homes Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the M/I Homes, Inc. Second Quarter Earnings Webcast Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). I would now like to turn the conference over to Phil Creek. Please go ahead, sir.



Phillip G. Creek - M/I Homes - Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Director



Thank you for joining us today. On the call is Bob Schottenstein, our CEO and President; and Derek Klutch, President of our mortgage company.



First, to address regulation for disclosure, we encourage you to ask any questions regarding issues that you consider material during this call because we are prohibited from discussing significant non-public items with you directly. And as to forward-looking statements, I want to remind everyone that the cautionary language about forward-looking statements contained in today's press release also applies to any comments made during this call. Also be advised that the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during this call.



I'll now turn the call