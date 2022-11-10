Nov 10, 2022 / 04:50PM GMT

Rob Mason - Robert W. Baird - Analyst



Okay. I think we'll go ahead and get started. Welcome to the Mirion session. I'm Rob Mason, senior analyst at Baird that covers advanced industrial equipment.



I want to introduce Mirion. It's the global leader in detection and measurement technologies for sensing ionizing radiation. Its solutions play across a range of end-use markets for medical and labs, the nuclear power, and civil and defense applications.



So here for Mirion to speak with us and share a little bit about the story is Tom Logan, the CEO; and Brian Schopfer, Chief Financial Officer. Tom's going to walk through a couple of slides, make a few remarks, and then we'll open it up to Q&A. So hit it up, Tom.



Tom Logan - Mirion Technologies, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Rob, thank you very much. A great pleasure to be here today, ladies and gentlemen. And I thought it might be useful, just given the fact that the name is probably unfamiliar to a few of you, to just do a little bit of quick background about the company and save plenty of time for