Feb 21, 2023 / 06:50PM GMT

Andrew Alec Kaplowitz - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD and U.S. Industrial Sector Head



Welcome back. We're going to get started again. We're very excited to have Mirion Technologies with us today. We've got Tom Logan and Brian Schopfer. Tom is the Founding Chairman and CEO of Mirion and Brian is the CFO and was named CFO in May 2020.



Questions and Answers:

- Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD and U.S. Industrial Sector HeadSo what I want to do is turn it over to you, Tom. Maybe for those of you in the audience who don't know Mirion as well, maybe you could talk about some of the attributes that make Mirion what it is today, and maybe also talk about some of the news that came out today too, because I think that's quite interesting.- Mirion Technologies, Inc. - Founder, CEO & DirectorOkay. Well, that's quite an opening pitch, Andy. Thank you for that. So let me begin by describing our company. Mirion is a company that specializes in the field of ionizing