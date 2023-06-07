Jun 07, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Tom Logan - Mirion Technologies, Inc. - Founding Chairman, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. Let me begin by introducing myself. I'm Tom Logan; I am the founding CEO of Mirion Technologies. This is our first healthcare conference, and we're delighted to be here today to introduce our company to you.



By way of introduction, we are a company that has been public for about a year and a half. We went public in October of 2021 as a SPAC -- excuse me, I'm just going to grab water. Taken public on the second Goldman Sachs SPAC, we've public, obviously, since then. Most people think of us, though, as an industrial technology company.



When you look at the composition of our total revenue, what you would find is that about half of our business, though, is healthcare and life sciences. And the key to our business is that we are the global leader in ionizing radiation detection and measurement and analysis. We are a company that uses this core domain expertise to leverage across different verticals. And today, we're going to focus mainly on the healthcare market and what we see is the key