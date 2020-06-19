Jun 19, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT

David Nathan Roberts - AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. - Chairman of the Board, CEO & President



Hello, everyone. I want to welcome all of you to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. My name is David Roberts. I am the Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company, and I will be presiding at this meeting.



Also present at the meeting today are the following incumbent directors: Debra Hess, Joe LaManna, Peter Linneman and T.J. Durkin. In addition, we have our Chief Financial Officer, Brian Sigman; our General Counsel; Raul Moreno; and our Chief Accounting Officer, Alison Halpern, with us. Mr. Moreno will act as secretary of the meeting. American Stock Transfer and Trust Company, our transfer agent, has been appointed to act as the inspector of election. Jacqueline Kretzu of AST has also joined the meeting.



Jackie, would you please introduce yourself?



Jacqueline Kretzu;American Stock Transfer&Trust Company -



Good afternoon. My