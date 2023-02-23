Feb 23, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the AG Mortgage Investment Trust Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.
(Operator Instructions)
Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
(Operator Instructions)
I'd now like to turn the call over to Jenny Neslin, General Counsel for the company. Please go ahead.
Jenny B. Neslin - AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. - General Counsel & Secretary
Thank you, Chelsea. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call for AG Mortgage Investment Trust.
With me on the call today are T.J. Durkin, our CEO and President; Nick Smith, our Chief Investment Officer; and Anthony Rossiello, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, please note that the information discussed in today's call may contain forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statements made during today's call are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and which are outlined in our SEC filings, including under the
Q4 2022 AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 23, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...