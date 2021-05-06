May 06, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Jenny B. Neslin - AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. - General Counsel & Secretary



Thank you, Erin. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the first quarter 2021 earnings call for AG Mortgage Investment Trust. With me on the call today are David Roberts, our Chairman and CEO; T.J. Durkin, our President; Nick Smith, our Chief Investment Officer; and Anthony Rossiello, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, please note that the information discussed in today's call may contain forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made during today's call are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which are outlined in our SEC filings