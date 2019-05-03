May 03, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the AG Mortgage Investment Trust First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. My name is Sylvia, and I will be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I would now turn the call over to Karen Werbel. Karen, you may begin.
Karen Werbel - AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. - IR
Thanks, Sylvia. Good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for today's conference call to review AG Mortgage Investment Trust's first quarter 2019 results and recent developments.
Before we begin, I'd like to review our safe harbor statement. Today's conference call and corresponding slide presentation contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by the Reform Act.
Statements regarding our business and investment strategy, market trends and risks, assumptions regarding interest rates and prepayments, changes in the yield curve and changes in
Q1 2019 AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 03, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...