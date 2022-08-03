Aug 03, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the AG Mortgage Investment Trust Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Vanessa, and I will be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to your host, Jenny Neslin, General Counsel to the company. You may begin.



Jenny B. Neslin - AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. - General Counsel & Secretary



Thank you, Vanessa. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the second quarter 2022 earnings call for AG Mortgage Investment Trust. With me on the call today are David Roberts, our Chairman and CEO; T.J. Durkin, our President; Nick Smith, our Chief Investment Officer; and Anthony Rossiello, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, please note that information discussed in today's call may contain forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made during today's call are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which are outlined in our SEC filings, including under the headings cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements, risk factors and