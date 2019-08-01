Q1 2020 MIX Telematics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the MiX Telematics First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Paul Dell. Please go ahead, sir.



Paul Dell - MiX Telematics Limited - Executive Officer



Good day, and welcome to MiX Telematics' earnings results call for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, which ended on June 30, 2019. Today, we will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued a few hours ago.



I'm Paul Dell and joining me on the call today is MiX Telematics' new Chief Financial Officer, John Granara; and Stefan Joselowitz, or as many of you know him, Joss. He is President and Chief Executive Officer of MiX Telematics.



During the call, we will also make statements relating to our business that may be considered forward looking pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that