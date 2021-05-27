Q4 2021 MIX Telematics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

John R. Granara - MiX Telematics Limited - CFO, Executive VP & Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us to review MiX Telematics earnings results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended on March 31, 2021. Today, we will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued a few hours ago. I'm John Granara, MiX' Chief Financial Officer, and I'm joined by Stefan Joselowitz, or as many of you know him, Joss. He is President and Chief Executive Officer of mix telematics.



During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements related to our business, which are subject to material risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially. For a discussion