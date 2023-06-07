Jun 07, 2023 / 09:40PM GMT

Matt Pfau, the analyst that covers MiX Telematics at William Blair. Have with us here today, Joss, President and CEO, as well as Paul Dell, CFO.



Sure. And thanks for the opportunity. Great to be back in Chicago again. And thanks, everybody, for your time, particularly in the graveyard shift. So we are -- MiX Telematics is a global provider of information and related services for mobile assets. And so we provide services to large fleet owners, and in fact, owners of any kind of motorized assets.



We gather data from vehicles and process that data. And through our software as a service, provide a range of services for our customers. And we address pretty much all of their pain