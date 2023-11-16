MIX Telematics Ltd Investor Day Transcript

Nov 16, 2023 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Company Representative



(inaudible) new CEO, somebody, especially somebody to do logistics transportation, but somebody who it is [AR] for the software guys. And we spent a large part of them are finding Steve and going to be more of a (inaudible) here. I think some of them well, a couple of years and are (inaudible) Steve's here with us coming soon. And then we decided we needed to rebuild the team there again. And again, more of that software mentality.



We brought in remarkable (inaudible) on our site today as well as (inaudible) mandate of importantly hire, anybody wants the response, cannot go up? You done a great job with that and they're constantly, significantly growing over the (inaudible) So, year one was rightsizing the business building a team, unique division through the getting the development and unity, I don't think we had in a year when Steve came in that we, you would figure out something else important innovative is going to be talk about that.



And after year one and starting to sell them not too much. Is there anything that we need to continue the journey, we started