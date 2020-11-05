Q3 2020 MGIC Investment Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Michael J. Zimmerman - MGIC Investment Corporation - SVP of IR



Thank you, Kathleen. Good morning, and thank you for joining us this morning and for your interest in MGIC Investment Corporation. Joining me on the call today to discuss the results for the third quarter of 2020 are Chief Executive Officer, Tim Mattke; and Chief Financial Officer, Nathan Colson.



I want to remind all participants that our earnings release that was issued last night and can be accessed on our website located at mtg.mgic.com under Newsroom, includes additional information about the company's quarterly results that we will refer to during the call include certain non-GAAP financial measures. We have posted on our website