Q1 2019 Meritage Homes Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you, Andrew. Good morning, and welcome to our analyst call to discuss our first quarter 2019 results. We issued the press release yesterday after the market closed and you can find it along with the slides that we'll be referring to today on our call on our website at investors.meritagehomes.com, or by selecting the Investor Relations link at the bottom of our homepage.



I'll refer you to Slide 2 and remind you that our statements during this call as well as the press release and slides contain forward-looking statements, including our projections for 2019 operating metrics such as home closings, closing revenue and margins, as well as overhead and diluted earnings per share in addition