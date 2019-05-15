May 15, 2019 / 03:15PM GMT

Michael Jason Rehaut - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good morning, everyone. We're going to continue with the program. My name is Mike Rehaut, and I'm senior analyst covering the homebuilding and building products sectors for JPMorgan. I've been doing so for nearly -- or a little bit over actually 16 years. And this is our 12th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference.



We're thrilled to continue our morning program on day 2 with Meritage Homes, and thanks for joining us in the room and on the web. Meritage, obviously a leader in the -- in many of their key markets across the West and Southeast, been built out over a number of years organically and through acquisition. We have with us CEO Steve Hilton; also CFO Hilla Sferruzza. And as with the prior presentations, we'll have a combination of some prepared remarks and slides as well as plenty of time for Q&A.



So with that, I'll turn it over to Hilla -- I'm sorry, Steve.



Steven J. Hilton - Meritage Homes Corporation - Chairman & CEO



Red light