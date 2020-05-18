May 18, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT

Michael Jason Rehaut - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. This is -- my name is Mike Rehaut. I'm the senior analyst for Homebuilding and Building Products sector for JPMorgan's Equity Research Group. We're thrilled to kick off the afternoon session of our first day of our 13th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference. This conference is obviously virtual for the first time in our new COVID-19 world but we think it's off to a great start. I think the upside of the conference is that it's allowed significantly greater audiences and groups of participants to join. And so we're thankful for that.



Kicking off the afternoon session is Meritage Homes. We have with us Steve Hilton, CEO; and Hilla Sferruzza, CFO. We're going to start off with a fireside chat for this session. I will be kicking it off with a few questions, and then we'll be taking questions from the virtual audience.



Questions and Answers:

- JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior AnalystSo