Mar 08, 2019 / 04:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Vail Resorts Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to today's speakers, Mr. Katz and Mr. Barkin. Please go ahead.
Robert A. Katz - Vail Resorts, Inc. - Chairman & CEO
Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call this morning is Michael Barkin, our Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, let me remind you that some information provided during this call may include forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties as described in our SEC filings, and actual future results may vary materially. Forward-looking statements in our press release issued this morning, along with our remarks on this call, are made as of today, March 8, 2019 and we undertake no duty to update them as actual events unfold.
Today's remarks also include certain non
Q2 2019 Vail Resorts Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 08, 2019 / 04:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...