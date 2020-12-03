Vail Resorts Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 03, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

David T. Shapiro - Vail Resorts, Inc. - Executive VP, General Counsel & Secretary



Good morning, and welcome to the 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting of Vail Resorts. My name is David Shapiro, and I am the Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Vail Resorts.



At this time, I will go through the instructions that will allow stockholders and proxy holders to vote during the meeting and submit questions. If you are a stockholder of record as of October 7, 2020, which we refer to as the record date in which to vote during the meeting, you may click on the vote button and follow the instructions provided. (Operator Instructions) Since our earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 will be released next week on December 10, 2020, this meeting will only address questions that relate to the proposal set forth in the proxy statement. If you encounter any difficulties accessing the virtual meeting, call (855) 449-0991 for U.S. participants, and (720) 378-5962 for international participants.



It is my pleasure to now turn the meeting over to Rob Katz, the Chairman and Chief