Q1 2023 Vail Resorts Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 08, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Vail Resorts Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised, I will now turn the call over to Kirsten Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of Vail Resorts. You may begin.



Kirsten A. Lynch - Vail Resorts, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. During our earnings call yesterday, the conference call system vendor for the event experienced a significant technical outage disrupting the call. The vendor was unable to reestablish their systems yesterday evening. Therefore, we rescheduled the call for this morning. We apologize for the inconvenience this caused and thank you for joining us this morning.



Joining me on the call is Michael Barkin, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, let me remind you that some information provided during this call may include forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties as described in our SEC filings, and actual future results may vary materially.