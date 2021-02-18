Q4 2020 Materion Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Stephen F. Shamrock - Materion Corporation - VP of IR & Finance and Corporate Controller



Good morning. This is Steve Shamrock, Vice President, Corporate Controller and Investor Relations. With me today is Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Shelly Chadwick, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Our format for today's conference call is as follows. Jugal Vijayvargiya will provide opening comments on COVID-19, the company's financial performance and key strategic initiatives. Following Jugal, Shelly Chadwick will review detailed financial results for the quarter and full year, and then we will open up the call for questions.



Before we begin, let me remind investors that any forward-looking statements made in this announcement,